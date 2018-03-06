The Best Cheap Flights For Your Dream Spring Adventure

#Cheap Flights #Travel
03.06.18

Uproxx/Shutterstock

Hello spring. Who’s ready for a little sunkissed adventure to some rad corner of the globe? We sure as hell are. With a very strong middle finger to the doldrums of winter, we’re ready for warm weather, pristine beaches, and dusty savannahs to fill our eyes and insta streams.

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

SECRET FLYING DEALS

Secret Flying’s got your back for some great deals around the country and the world. Right now, there’s a from coast to coast (DC to Sacramento) for $144 roundtrip. Further afield, you can snag a nonstop roundtrip from Seattle to Shanghai for only $442. That’s a fantastic price for a nonstop from America to China. Lastly, you can score a ticket from sunny San Diego to sunnier Jamaica for only $352 roundtrip this May. Go get yourself some of that Caribbean sun.

