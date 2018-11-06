$140 Flights To Europe Lead This Week’s Best Cheap Flights And Travel Deals

Winter is nearly upon us and travel has never been cheaper. There’s a perfect storm of sales and deals just around the corner as Black Friday and Cyber Monday loom large. That’s not to say there aren’t already great deals and cheap flights out there right now to stoke your wanderlust. This is the season where you can score a great ski trip or escape to a sun-kissed beach — all in the same week if you’re into it.

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

$140 FLIGHTS TO ENGLAND WITH NORWEGIAN

Norwegian is one of our favorite ways to get to Europe. Right now, they’re offering a sweet one-way deal on flights between West Coast American cities and London for as little as $139. If you can just carry on and bring your own packed lunch, that’s a great price. If you do need a checked bag and want some airplane food, expect to pay at least $100 more each way. Even then, $240 each way to Europe is a damn steal.

Norwegian.com

