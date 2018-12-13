iStock/Troegs/Revolution/Fat Head/Uproxx

The holidays are full of special foods and drinks. The cookies are beyond indulgent. The hams are delicious. But if you’re anything like us, it’s the holiday beer that really snatches your attention.

You can always go with the nice classics like Anchor Christmas Ale, Saint Bernardus Christmas Ale, or Sierra Nevada Celebration. But if you’re ready to push your luck with the big guy in the red suit a little further, grab for one of these naughty, hoppy, ABV-heavy Christmas beers. Even if you end up with coal in your stocking, at least you’ll get to enjoy some extremely creative holiday-themed suds.

Southern Tier Krampus

This 9 percent American imperial helles lager was made to pay homage to one of the most sinister Christmas-related characters: Krampus. The beer itself isn’t as frightening as the creature of European folklore, as it starts with a sweet biscuit flavor that makes way for subtle pine and citrus notes. All in all, a refreshing respite from the dark beers usually associated with the season.