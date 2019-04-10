Getty Image

Coachella weekend officially begins in two short days! Do you know who you’re going to see yet? Probably not, because set times still haven’t been released — we feel your pain — but at the very least, this gives you an ample amount of time to figure out which delicious food on the festival grounds (and raging parties nearby) you want to check out.

People travel far and wide to come out to the weekend-long festival, some people even go totally insane and decide to get tickets to BOTH weekends. But not having a ticket at all doesn’t mean you have to miss out on all the fun. Many California locals show up strictly for the parties taking place nearby. So, whether you’re hitting up Coachella this weekend, next weekend, both weekends, or just looking to party near one of the world’s biggest music festivals, we got you.

Here are the best parties happening minutes from Coachella on both weekends.

Rhonda Queen of the Desert w/ Virgil and Nina Kravitz

When: April 12. Weekend one.

Where: HITS Desert Horse Park 85555 Airport Blvd, 85555 Airport Blvd, Thermal, CA 92274, USA

Los Angeles’ A Club Called Rhonda will be setting up shop in the desert for a late night rendezvous of house and techno’s most cutting edge producers and DJs this year. Rhonda Queen of the Desert will be held at the HITS Desert Horse Park with headlining sets by Russian techno producer Nina Kravitz and Virgil Abloh — who apparently has never heard of taking a break — on April 12th.

Located just a few minutes from the festival grounds, this is the perfect party to hit up post-Coachella for those of you who refuse to call it a night.

Grab tickets here.