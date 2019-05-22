Unsplash

Yesterday, we asked brewers to tell us the one beer they’d drink for the rest of their lives if they had to choose just one. Before that, we asked bartenders to pick the one whiskey they’d drink on a desert island. It only makes sense that we’d eventually make our way to classic cocktails.

That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the one classic cocktail they’d drink for the rest of their lives. The stipulation, just like with the other articles, is that this is literally the only cocktail they can ever mix up or order. Forever.

For us, it’s a tough choice as many cocktails are seasonal. From the Negroni to the Old Fashioned, most of our favorites got a shout out from the bartenders below. After reading them over, we’re sure you’ll be glad you don’t actually have to pick just one of these classics.

Paloma

Shawn Chen, beverage director at RedFarm in New York City

If I could only drink one cocktail for the rest of my life, I think I would go with a Paloma. It is just such a season-less cocktail that I wouldn’t mind drinking it all year long. A classic Paloma has the perfect amount of citrus and sweet, and it is just a very well-balanced cocktail in my opinion.