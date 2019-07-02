The Best Cocktails For Your Fourth Of July Bash

Getty Image

The Fourth of July is finally upon us and most of us are lucky enough to have the day or two off of work to celebrate the unofficial start of summer. And celebrate we will. We’ll attend a party or throw our own, eat mountains of food, and treat ourselves to a few glasses of wine, bottles of beer, or cocktails.

Since we’ve already written about festive beers to drink while you watch fireworks, today we turn our attention to the mixed drinks. In between games of ladderball and bocce, mix up one of these cocktails — each of which pair perfectly with our nation’s birthday.

From single cocktails to punches to large batch drinks, we’ve got you covered this year.

Dragan Sawa – From Sarah Patterson at Drunken Dragon in Miami

Drunken Dragon

Ingredients:

2 parts Widow Jane American Oak Aged Rye

¾ parts yuzu

¾ parts simple syrup

Layer of Malbec

Directions:

Mix in a shaker, add ice and shake. Pour over fresh ice in a Collins glass. Layer on the Malbec floater. Garnish with a lemon twist.

St. Mark’s Boulevard – From Ben Lowell at The Hanoi House in New York

Hanoi House

Ingredients:

1 part Widow Jane Bourbon

¾ parts Ibisco

¾ parts Pirorat in CO2 charged five-gallon batches

Directions: