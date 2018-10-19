iStock/Uproxx

Sometimes in the fall shuffle of aged spirits, cognac gets lost. We tend to open bottles of bourbon, Scotch, and rye before turning our attention to this French elixir. There are a few reasons for this. For one, the baseline understanding of French brandy by the average drinker isn’t particularly high. Second, this spirit is sometimes forgotten because people assume it’s too expensive. Or worry they won’t like it and that it’s way too expensive not to actually enjoy.

Made in and around the area of Cognac, France (and nowhere else legally), cognac isn’t actually all that expensive, as we’ve illustrated before. There are many reasonably priced, high-quality cognacs on the market. Also, you won’t know if you like it until you try it. If you spent your life not eating and drinking things just because you assume you won’t like them you’d be eating nothing but chicken fingers and drinking nothing but orange soda. Obviously that sounds pretty okay, so maybe it was a bad example, but still!

To help you figure out which cognac to try this fall, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their picks for fall imbibing. You can check out all of their answers below. If you don’t see your favorite cognac on this list, let us know in the comments.

Gautier VS

Will Benedetto, cocktail curator at In Good Company in New York City

“I really like Gautier. That cognac really sings and has a price tag that won’t have you digging in your couch for change.”