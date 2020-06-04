The Best Cognacs To Mix Into Cocktails For National Cognac Day

You might not normally associate cognac with June. But that didn’t stop someone from scheduling National Cognac Day for today, June 4th. So regardless of whether or not cognac seems seasonally appropriate, we’re going to drink it this week (we all need a drink, certainly). Since it’s all too easy to grab a bottle of VSOP cognac, crack it open, and pour yourself a glass, we decided to switch things up this year. We’re focused on cognacs to enjoy in a cocktail — the sazerac, vieux carre, French 75, sidecar, or any other drink you’re willing to sub cognac for whiskey in. And to get the top-shelf intel on which cognacs to mix with, we asked some of our favorite bartenders for their input.