A good conspiracy theory gets the blood running hot. It should be equal measures absurd and just-believable-enough, meaning that you’re at the very least entertained, even if you don’t take it seriously. Then it’s just good fun. Below are some of the best conspiracy documentaries on Netflix right now.

They go from batshit insanity to “yeah-I-can-see-that” levels of lunacy. Unroll the tin foil and enjoy!

A Good American (2015)

This may not be a straight up conspiracy documentary, but the subject matter is the purest fuel for a lot of conspiracies. The film covers the rise of the American surveillance state after the first World Trade Center attack in 1993 and how the NSA put it into overdrive after the September 11th attacks. It’s a chilling look at how deeply and broadly Big Brother is watching.

Curse of the Man Who Sees UFOs (2016)

The man who is cursed in this case is UFO enthusiast Christo Roppolo. This film offers a stark glimpse into one man’s lifelong quest to document alien UFO encounters that happen all around him. He’s a very determined and a little crazy. And that’s what makes this documentary such a fascinating watch.

Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States (2013)

Oliver Stone has settled into a role as agent provocateur of the American film world. He’s become known for his documentaries that take off-kilter looks at world figures like Chavez and Putin. In this series, Stone examines why so much of our history has been largely erased from the national narrative. It’s a conspiracy that’s harrowingly based on real-life events that we should know but rarely do.