Last Updated: August 22nd

A good conspiracy theory gets the blood running hot. It should be equal measures absurd and just-believable-enough — meaning that you’re definitely entertained, even if you don’t take the ideas espoused seriously. Or maybe you do take them seriously. Maybe you get hooked on batshit insane ideas until you reach “holy-shit-this-is-real” levels of lunacy.

Overall, a good conspiracy theory should be good fun. Below are some of the best conspiracy documentaries on Netflix right now. Unroll the tin foil and enjoy!

The Great Hack (2019)

Run Time: 114 min | IMDb: 7.0/10

This is the sort of documentary that you wish was a batshit crazy conspiracy theory. But, no, it actually happened as a conspiracy to steal our data and sell it to the highest bidder and then let them at us personally, emotionally, and politically. The results have not been … ideal.

The Great Hack is the sort of viewing that feels mandatory to understand what’s going on with our social media accounts and the companies behind them. On the flip side, it’s harrowing to watch how easily the conspiracy to manipulate the masses was carried out and how little has been done in the wake of these revelations.

The Family (2019)

1 season, 5 episodes | IMDb: 6.4/10

The Family is a limited-run series that’s easily bingeable over five, 45-minute episodes. The docuseries outlines the conspiracy conducted by The Fellowship, originally led by Doug Coe, who set out to turn American politics towards fundamentalist evangelicalism through the backdoors of Washington, DC. The Fellowship eschews any teachings or the actual words of Jesus Christ in the pursuit of power, domination, and pure greed on the national stage to make America into their version of fundamentalist nation.

It’s a chilling portrayal of how a religious power-conspiracy reached the highest echelons for decades. It’s even more chilling that it hasn’t seemed to stop.