Last Updated: June 19th

Ever since Julia Child’s syndicated cooking show premiered on PBS, American attitudes towards our stoves have been steadily evolving. These days, even casual home cooks know how to ready an emulsion and can whip up a roux in their sleep. That makes food TV the perfect “comfort watch” — easy on the eyes and instructive at the same time.

You can find both cutting edge shows and historical curiosities, streaming on Hulu, which has an ever-growing library of food shows from around the world. Here are ten of our favorite food shows streaming on Hulu right now.

Food Network

10) Good Eats

14 seasons, 252 episodes | IMDb: 9/10

Before he was Food Network’s go-to host, Alton Brown revolutionized the cooking show by dragging a little sketch comedy and a lot of science into the mix. By debunking food legends, and more than once cobbling together Rube Goldberg-esque rigs from hardware store components, Brown’s show remains compelling and fun, even if he can’t quite stop his tendency to overengineer everything.

Travel Channel

9) Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern

18 seasons, 198 episodes | IMDb: 7.9/10

Another pioneer, well before Anthony Bourdain was acting like nobody went places and ate things, Zimmern was going to places and eating whatever they handed him. The title of the show may have been a little judgy, but Zimmern himself was an open-minded, thoughtful food advocate who encouraged Americans to eat something a little, or extremely, different.

Getty Image

8) Guy’s Grocery Games

17 seasons, 22o episodes | IMDb: 6.1/10

Yes, Food Network staple Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives is also on Hulu, but for our money, this oddball game show, a mix of Supermarket Sweep and cooking competition, is weirdly even more soothing and fun. (Even if we’re completely convinced that pyramid is rigged. How do they get the worst ingredient every time?)

Food Network

7) Cutthroat Kitchen

15 seasons, 192 episodes | IMDb: 7.2/10

Alton Brown hosts what amounts to Chopped With Whammy Rounds, as four chefs compete to win $25,000. But the twist is, they can spend their prize money to handicap their opponents, taking away ingredients, adding unnecessary steps, or just annoying them. Basically if there’s ever been a moment where you’ve wished an obnoxious cooking show contestant bad karma, this show is for you.

Automatic Productions

6) After Hours With Daniel Boulud

3 seasons, 30 episodes | IMDb: 7.5/10

Chef Daniel Boulud interviews his fellow chefs in what’s often an eye-opening look at both cooking and the sometimes messy business of getting food on plates at major restaurants. Especially for those curious about how the restaurant industry operates, it’s fascinating, and Boulud gets his guests to open up more than you might think.

Mojo

5) Uncorked

1 season, 6 episodes | IMDb: 7.4/10

Can self-proclaimed “beer guy” Billy Merritt really become a sommelier, or at least learn the nuances of wine? He travels the world to find out, in a show that does quite a bit to break down the snobbery and code of wine-drinking.

Mojo

4) Pressure Cook

2 seasons, 24 episodes | IMDb: 7.5/10

A bit of a riff on reality shows like Survivor, chef Ralph Pagano is unceremoniously dumped in a new country each episode with no money, no map, and one mission: Make enough money cooking for the locals to get the heck back home. Pagano is often hilarious, but the show has some good points about both keeping an open mind and the social role of a chef across the world.

Food Network

3) Beat Bobby Flay

15 seasons, 186 episodes | IMDb: 6.2/10

Watching an amateur chef go head-to-head against a professional in front of a studio audience sounds like a recipe for disaster but somehow, Bobby Flay’s reality competition never seems too one-sided. Sure, Flay comes out on top more times than not after tasking two home cooks with battling it out in the kitchen to see who will cook against him in the final round, but the guy gives his lower ranking chefs their due, complimenting them, encouraging them, and yes, trash talking them.

Food Network

2) Chopped

38 seasons, 497 episodes | IMDb: 7.5/10

Chopped has all the ingredients of a truly great cooking show. It’s got a likable host, a rotating trio of knowledgeable and sharp-tongued judges, and it regularly features contestants whose talents match their inspiring backstories. Things can get heated quick in this competition series, which asks home cooks to prepare three dishes using “secret” ingredients they’re only allowed to uncover once the timer starts counting down, but ultimately it’s up to a few professionals to make the final decision on who gets chopped.