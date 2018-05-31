BBC

People, I think this concept is pretty self-explanatory. We like good food shows. Netflix has some. They keep swapping them in and out which makes it hard to keep this list current, but we’ll do our best. Here are the best cooking shows on Netflix streaming, available right now.

9. Testing The Menu

Food Porn: 4/10

Informativeness: 2/10

Watchability: 7/10

Testing the Menu is a show shot in New Zealand starring chef Nic Watt, in which he tests out recipes for his Japanese restaurants on the New Zealand public. It’s not the most fast-paced show (New Zealanders have long attention spans, I think they only got electricity a few years ago), and Watt, who’s kind of a dork, cooks a brand of Asian fusion cuisine that may have limited utility in your home kitchen. But the show is pretty great as a slice of New Zealand life. Watt tends to test his recipes on the street in Auckland, and most of the accidental cast of characters is worthy of a Christopher Guest movie. Or at least, a Taika Waititi movie.

8. Avec Eric

Food Porn: 8/10

Informativeness: 7/10

Watchability: 7/10

Avec Eric is a lot like a Bourdain show, only starring Bourdain’s French buddy who wears beaded bracelets, Eric Ripert. Ripert’s thick French accent doesn’t have quite the same charm as, say, Jacques Pepin, but then, whose does. Ripert doesn’t exactly jump off the screen at you, but he knows his food, so you know he’s not going to eat a lot of bullsh*t or feed us any. Avec Eric doesn’t have quite the flourish of other shows, and Ripert isn’t the most charismatic host alive, but it has a strong mix of exotic food/authoritative host/and pandering-free production. Ripert tends to goes to far-flung places to eat non-snobby food, which is exactly what I want from a food show.

