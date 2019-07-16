Unsplash

Day-long road trips are easy. All you need is a car with a full tank of gas, a few good friends, and a destination. Short jaunts to go hiking, camping, or to visit a brewery are exactly what summer dreams are made of. You don’t have to take time off from work and you definitely don’t have to spend a month’s salary on a plane ticket. No need for delays; get busy living, kid.

Sometimes, of course, you want to go big. Like “halfway around the world” big. Now let’s add a wrinkle: What if the destination was specifically for alcohol drinking purposes? Would that change things? You could enjoy an Aperol Spritz in Rome, a dram of Scotch in Edinburgh, or a Guinness in Dublin.

We asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the one world destination they long to visit this summer to get their proverbial drink on.

Cuba

Daniel Condliffe, bartender JSix in San Diego

Cuba has been somewhere I’ve wanted to visit for a long time. A crazy mix of old culture and modernizing slowly it seems like a place with a lot of personality. A perfect spot to relax on the beach and be lazy with a bottle of rum.