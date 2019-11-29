The Best Beers To Chase Down This December

The end of the year always rings in as a great time for craft beer lovers. The combination of a year’s worth of brewing and the holiday season means a lot of great bottles of beer are dropping right now. ‘Tis the season, as they say. December is a month for winter warmers, strong ales from Belgium and Germany, and hardcore aged stouts. All of them pack a wallop of ABVs and, usually, push the boundaries of what beer “tastes” like. In short, it’s a good time to be a beer drinker. The eight beers below are some of our favorites hitting the market right now. Some of these beers are going to be lining shelves from sea-to-shining-sea while others will be a little harder to source without some serious effort. Still, when is a journey to find great beer ever taken in vain? Related: The Best Winter Beers To Chase Down This Holiday Season