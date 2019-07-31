Unsplash

August is a strange month for beer releases. The end-of-summer-month bridges three big seasons. While July heralded in light, fizzy, fruity, funky beers that were perfect for sipping in the shade, September, and October mean it’s time for Oktoberfest lagers and autumn pumpkin ales. It’s getting close to the harvest season and that means it’s time to start drinking some serious, albeit still light beers.

With the start of Oktoberfest about one month away (remember, folks, it’s a September harvest festival that leads to October), German lagers and helles beers are being released right now in frothy anticipation. And with actual October just around the corner, all those pumpkin-fruit spiked ales, rich with spices are also hitting shelves.

The eight beers below are some of the best you can drink right now. Some of these beers are going to be hitting shelves from sea-to-shining-sea while others will be a little harder to source without traveling. Still, when is a journey to find great beer ever taken in vain?

FARKING WHEATON W00TSTOUT — STONE BREWING

This is a collaboration beer between Fark.com creator Drew Curtis, actor and pop culture blogger Wil Wheaton, and Stone’s own Greg Koch. This one is all about big ideas and pop culture references. Farking Wheaton Wootstout is spiked with pecans, wheat, and rye before going into bourbon barrels for aging. The 2019 release just dropped nationwide.

The imperial stout is brash. The malts come through with a buttery sweet base that has hints of rye pepper. Cherry, bourbon vanilla, rye spice, and roasted chocolate shine through the inky sip. Fatty pecans, boozy bourbon, oaky vanilla, and overly ripe dark and sweet cherries round this one out.