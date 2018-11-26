The Best Cyber Monday Flight Deals Include 90%-Off Flights Around The US

Life Writer
11.26.18

Getty Image

Cyber Monday is upon us. For airlines, that means dirt cheap prices to entice you out onto that open road throughout the last few days of 2018 and well into 2019.

Below are the best deals that’ll be running today only. This isn’t about browsing and thinking it over. This is about making a decision and locking in a new experience for the next 12 months. Happy travels!

SOUTHWEST VACATIONS

Southwest is running deals on their flights all day with some tickets going for as low as $69 each way. They’re also running a great promo on flight and hotel packages with $125 off domestic trips and $250 off international trips.

Use code “SAVE125DOM” for the domestic discount and code “SAVE250INT” for the international discount.

Southwestvacations.com

