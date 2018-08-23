It’s Time You Master Making Detroit-Style Pizza At Home

Uproxx/iStockphoto

There are a lot of pizza styles out there. For me, they’re all great in their own ways. Only a crazy person would turn down a slice of Giordano’s deep dish or Di Fara’s Brooklyn slice and that’s before you even get into the brilliance of a parlor pie from the Pacific Northwest or the beautiful bounty of pies in Italy. All of those styles aside, the elements remain the same: Yeast-risen flatbread, sauce (usually red), often cheese, varied toppings, baked at high heat. Within those five elements, a galaxy of options emerge. One of my personal favorites is what’s become known as Detroit-style pizza.

Detroit-style is an evolution of Sicilian Sfincione. That’s a thick doughy crust with red sauce, melty cheese, and minimal toppings. You’ll find this pizza in bakeries all over Sicily to this day. You’ll see Sicilian nonnas behind old granite counters, stretching dough in huge, well-seasoned baking pans all day long. That tradition migrated across the pond to America. While you can still get Sicilian pies all over the Northeast and Ohio Valley, pizzaiolo’s in Detroit added their own twist and made pizza history. Their tactic was to reverse the order of the toppings while utilizing a well-oiled rectangular baking pan and adding mild Wisconsin cheese to the mix. It may seem like a trivial change to the untrained eye but it’s in the details that all pizza shines brightest.

My recipe for Detroit-style pizza is a bit of marrying of old and new. I live in Europe, so my access to things like mild brick Wisconsin cheese is nill. I do, however, have access to legit Italian tomato and flour. So, I guess you could say I’m making a German/Sicilian Detroit-Style pizza… if you want to be pedantic about it. Or we could just say that I’m making a “Goddamn delicious pie” and be done with it. Either way, Detroit’s pizza is my inspiration. Sicily is my foundation. Let’s jump in!

The Ingredients

Zach Johnston

First and foremost, you need a 10×14 inch pan that’s very well seasoned. The pan should have square edges, not rounded; though if they’re rounded it’s not the end of the world.

If your pan isn’t seasoned you’ll need to season it first. Turn your oven to its highest setting. Use a paper towel or food brush to generously apply olive oil to the entire inside of the pan. It should form a clear layer all over without any streaking or gaps. Throw it in the oven until it starts to smoke and the oil is no longer pooling. Basically, this will form the “seasoning” layer so that nothing will stick to the aluminum surface. Also, make sure the pan is dark or black as lighter aluminum will not conduct heat as well when baking.

Next, I gather some Type 00 durum flour, plain tomato puree, hard mozzarella, sliced black olives, and salami from Naples. It’s difficult to find “American” style pepperoni over here and the Neapolitan stuff works fine because it’s delicious in its own right.

To replace the mild brick Wisconsin cheese I’m using a German Butterkase (butter cheese). It has a similar softness and fat content to the Wisconsin brick, making it a very close doppelganger. It’s a little more piquant than the Wisconsin stuff but that just means more cheesy flavor at the end of the day. I also gather red pepper flakes, garlic, garlic powder, salt, dry activated yeast, plenty of olive oil, fresh basil and oregano, raw sugar, and room temp tap water.