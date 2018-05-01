Uproxx/iStockphoto

Summer travel is just around the corner. Summer prices are also just around the corner. But before the price hike gets here, sales and deals are going to dominate the travel convo as resorts, hotels, hostels, and airlines fight to get you out on that open road. Spring is the perfect time to snag a great cheap flight or travel deal for summer and, in some cases, next winter as well.

Below are some of the best early summer deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

PRICELINE 20 DAYS OF DEALS

As of yesterday, Priceline started celebrating 20 years of online travel service with a massive sale. Every day they’ll be launching a new sale on their website. They plan to offer $50 million in savings over the next couple weeks on flights, hotels, cars, cruises, and packages.

Check out their sales page to catch the daily specials.

Priceline.com

SECRET FLYING DEALS

Secret Flying has some serious deals this week. Right now you can catch a flight from New York to the Caribbean for as little as $79 each way and $209 roundtrip. Flights from New England to Ireland or the UK are only $89 each way through most of May. And, lastly, flights from all over the US to Lisbon, Portugal, are running around $400 roundtrip next winter. Wins all around.

Momondo.com

Norwegian.com