The Best Food Deals For Election Day 2020

For better or worse, we’re on the cusp of Election Day. 2020 has felt like a decade-long year and now we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. But whether you’re a ball of anxiety right now or smiling in the face of the apocalypse (did we mention an asteroid is scheduled to hit the earth soon?), you’re going to need to fill that belly with some food tomorrow.

We may not be able to help with your existential dread, but we can help with that goal. And in hopes of encouraging people to vote, several of our favorite chains are offering freebies. Technically, these deals are for anyone, as it’s a crime to give away stuff in exchange for votes or even the act of voting, but we really hope you’re pairing these meals with a little bit of the democratic process. The country needs engaged citizens more than ever.

Here are all the best Election 2020 food deals worth seeking out.

Boston Market — Receive a free Chicken Cheddar, Turkey Cheddar, Chicken Chipotle, or BBQ Meatloaf slider free of charge from 9 p.m. to close at any Boston Market on Tuesday. No purchase necessary!

Burger King — Burger King will be offering $3 off on orders over $18 placed through Grubhub. Why $3 and $18? It’s Burger King, they’re weird!

Chili’s — Receive a free sticker and a Presidente Margarita for a cool $5 all throughout Election Day.

Chopt — All badged poll workers will receive a free meal for in-store orders at Chopt on November 3rd.

DoorDash — Using the promo code VOTE will get you free delivery on all orders $15 or more on Election Day. If you have DashPass, you can receive 10% off your order using the code DPVOTE.

Dos Toros — Badged poll workers will receive a free meal on in-store orders at Dos Toros.

Enlightened — If you mention the word “vote” while tagging @eatenlightened on Instagram they’ll send you a coupon for a free ice cream and you’ll automatically be entered to win a grand prize of a year’s worth of free Enlightened desserts.