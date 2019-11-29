The Best Expensive Bottles Of Whiskey To Give As Gifts In 2019

There are a lot of great whiskeys out there, that fact is pretty much undeniable. When you widen your view of whiskey beyond bourbon to include Irish whiskey, scotch, Canadian expressions, and multiple styles made in the U.S., you get a long list of great bottles of the brown stuff. In all honesty, that can be a bit overwhelming. Especially when you’re talking about spending a lot of money. Any time you’re dropping $100 or more on a bottle of anything, you want to be sure you’re spending that money well. Value is of the utmost importance. And considering that we’re talking about an ephemeral product that you drink (rather than a collector’s item that you keep), you want to get this purchase right. The twelve bottles of expensive whisk(e)y below cover a range that brings high-levels of refinement without full-on crazy prices. Yes, we could make a list of $5,000 bottles of elite whiskey. But at the end of the day, very few people will ever drink those bottles in the real world. These bottles — mostly in the $85-200 range — are relatively accessible in price, easily sippable, and fairly easy to find, nationwide. Related: The Best Whiskey Collection Releases Of 2019

Still, we know you’re not going to want in on the new Heaven’s Door Bootleg Series unless you have a serious passion for Dylan. Which I do. Outlaws, renegades, and troubadours are right in my wheelhouse. Plus the expression that goes with the lovely packaging — which includes a Dylan painting on a handmade ceramic bottle and an individually-numbered leather journal — is very, very special. It’s a 26-year aged whiskey finished in Japanese oak, a combo of aging and oak that is rarely found on the current marketplace. Tasting Notes: It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. The nose is browned butter and vanilla to the max, rich and full with some alcohol heat (this is a whopping 55.75ABV!) but absolutely no ethanol burn. On the palate, you get that mature oaky smoothness you’d expect from a bourbon this old, but also some nice tropical fruit notes like a coconut-papaya spice cake (a little bit of clove definitely plays). The finish is long and oaky, with the Japanese oak and style definitely being noticeable on the long back end. Shop Here