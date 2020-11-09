We write about bourbon so often that it’s hard to keep in mind that late fall and winter are much more “bourbon season” than spring or summer. Those sweet corn, rich vanilla, baking spice, and charred oak flavors neat, on the rocks, or mixed into cocktails make a hell of a lot of sense with the holidays coming on. It’s also getting chilly and the famed “Kentucky hug” — the warming finish so common with good bourbons — is a welcome houseguest. We’re never shy about shouting out affordable bottles of bourbon. It’s a category where you can get a hell of a lot of quality for around $30. At $50, you get into some quality sippers. But if you’re willing, able, and interested enough to splurge, you can have a truly distinct experience. Today, we’re looking at bourbons in the $100-300 range. Yes, we know that’s a lot. But we also know there are also far more frivolous things that people spend far more money on. Obviously, we recognize these bottles aren’t going to be an everyday purchase for most folks, but if you decide to drop the coin these picks will help amplify your next special occasion in a big way. We all deserve those sorts of treats from time to time. Check out our picks for eight expensive bourbons that are worth the price tag, below. Note that many of them started in the $50-80 range and the prices were driven up by the aftermarket — so part of what you’re paying for is the ability to say, “I tasted that!”

This offering is bottled at 107 proof, but you wouldn’t know it as it carries none of the harsh, alcohol heat you’d expect from such a high proof whiskey. Antique 107 is full of flavor, sublimely mellow, and well-balanced. Tasting Notes: After a nosing, you’ll be met with spicy cinnamon, toasted oak, and sweet cream. The first sip draws out hints of dried fruits, charred oak, and brown sugar. The finish is long, warming, and filled with a nice combination of cinnamon, oak, and caramel. Bottom Line: Weller Antique 107 works well in a cocktail due to its high alcohol content, but (for that price) deserves to be enjoyed neat or on the rocks. Price: $129.99