The Best Expensive Bottles Of Rum To Help You Live That Pirate Life

10.24.18 1 hour ago

iStockphoto

A nice glass of aged rum is a treasure. The sugarcane distillate takes on a depth of wood, spice, and mellowness the longer it stays in the barrel. Once that barrel is cracked, a great rum transports you to the beach on the back of a sea breeze.

Today we’re talking about one hell of a spirit — a drink that works wonders on its own or mixed into a cocktail. Luckily, high-end rum is fairly cheap when compared to high-end brandy or whiskey. So getting the best bottle of rum won’t cost you too much coin. All of this stuff is tasty, complex, and will warm your soul with every sip.

Let’s dive in and pick the best expensive bottles of rum to help you keep a little swashbuckling pirate/ tropic summer vibe going through the winter.

Donlon Shanks Amber Rum

View this post on Instagram

#bollenbachelor #thenaturecabin #canonbeachdistillery

A post shared by Gabriel Welp (@gabriel_welp) on

As the spirits movement grows, distilleries are starting to pop up all over the country. Out in Oregon, Cannon Beach Distillery is making some magic happen with black strap molasses. Their Donlon Shanks Amber Rum is a lovely bottle of the brown stuff — if you can get your hands on it.

The rum has a silky texture that starts out a bit nutty with an oak-forward spice. Then there’s a buttery caramel sweetness and texture with a hint of vanilla in the background. That combination is the perfect mix of rum flavors and feels.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Good Life#Gateway Drinks#Drinks#Alcohol
TAGSAlcoholDRINKSGateway drinksRUMthe good life

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.23.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.22.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.22.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

10.19.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP