The Best Expensive Bottles Of Vodka For Your Home Bar

#The Good Life #Gateway Drinks #Drinks #Alcohol
Life Writer
09.28.18 2 Comments

iStockphoto

Vodka deserves a lot of credit. The neutral spirit is easily drinkable on its own and works as a base for pretty much any drink you want to make. Plus, a vodka and soda with a spritz of lime is one of the healthier ways to drink — if there is such a thing. The alcohol is also way cheaper than most of the barreled booze on the market. That makes it easy to buy really high-quality stuff without really breaking the bank.

The clear distillate is usually made from barley, rye, wheat, potatoes, or a mix of all of the above. When it comes out of the still, the grain spirit could turn into a gin or whiskey from that point. Instead of barreling or secondary distillation with botanicals, vodka is filtered again and again until all the inconsistencies are sanded down to a molecular level. That filtering is what gives vodka is ultra smooth and neutral edge. It also makes it cheap overall. Filtering takes very little time (think hours) compared to the years whiskey, rum, or brandy has to sit in storage to soak in all that wood essence.

Below are some of the best expensive bottles of vodka on the market that you can buy right now. Yes, they’re much different than the cheap vodkas, regardless of what your friend Brad told you. Why? Different techniques and processes make for different flavors. Still, none of these bottles even get close to the one-hundred-dollar mark. So, if you’re looking for refined booze at an accessible price, this might be your best play.

Chopin Polish Potato Vodka

Chopin’s Potato vodka is a great outlier in the flavor department. The vodka has a well-rounded and almost creamy texture to it. The velvety nature of the drink is offset by an earthy apple orchard hint, hiding way, way in the background. It’s slightly complex, gluten-free, and goddamn delicious.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Good Life#Gateway Drinks#Drinks#Alcohol
TAGSAlcoholDRINKSGateway drinksthe good lifeVODKA

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.28.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

09.28.18 5 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

09.28.18 5 hours ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From September 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From September 2018

09.28.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.25.18 3 days ago 3 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.24.18 4 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP