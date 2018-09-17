iStockphoto

Whiskey is timeless. The popularity of the drink has risen and fallen over the centuries but, man oh man, has it reached a fever pitch. That means there’s a lot of a great whisk(e)y on the market right now. Naturally, there’s lots of cheap stuff in the mix — much of which will surprise you with its complexity and all of which is sure to get the job done. But there are also some very expensive bottles gracing shelves. Whiskeys that create an entire experience with every sip.

Below we’ve compiled a short list of ten bottles of whiskey — all priced over $50 — that are totally worth the outlay of cash. If you’re going to drop some coin on whiskey, don’t go just for labels. Find one of these bottles, they’re all worth hunting down.

Peerless Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey Barrel Proof

There’s an earthiness to Peerless that hinges on an almost high-desert aromatic spice. The peppery rye is so smooth and fascinating that you’ll stop worrying about the $100-plus price tag almost immediately.

The spice gives way to a smooth maple, burnt brown sugar, and a whisper of citrus. It’s complex, to say the least. More simply, it’s a delicious drink that’s perfect as a neat sip or a killer Sazerac.

Buy it now for $129.99