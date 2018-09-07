Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Beers To Ease You Into Fall

iStock/Uproxx

Technically, it’s not yet fall. Fall doesn’t even start until September 23rd. But that hasn’t stopped retailers all over the country from stocking their shelves with fall seasonal beers. This includes stouts, porters, Oktoberfest beers, and even the infamous pumpkin ale. Point being: It’s a great time to be a fan of the sudsy stuff.

But, the changing of the seasons brings a new dilemma. According to the Brewers Association, there are more than 6,000 breweries in the US (not to mention all the breweries in other countries). How can you possibly decide what to buy this fall? Lucky for you, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their favorite fall beers. You can check out all of their responses below.

Track 7 Nuckin Futz

Greg Goins, bar manager at Panxa Cocina in Long Beach, California

“My favorite beer during the fall would have to be Track 7 Nukin Futz, a peanut butter porter. I like that it’s not overly flavored nor overly bitter. It has a good balance of winter time flavors.”