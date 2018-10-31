Getty Images/Shutterstock/Uproxx

When most of us think about traveling, we tend to imagine the summertime. The humid, sunny summer days are perfect for road trips and vacations. But in June, July, and August doesn’t it make more sense to stay home where everything is already idyllic?

That’s why we believe that fall travel is hugely underrated. Depending on where you visit, you can see the red, gold, and orange hues of the changing leaves while enjoying a warming cocktail. Or you can chase the summer south and recapture the heat. The options are vast and the flights are far cheaper.

We asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to fall drinking destinations. You can check out all of their answers below.

Louisville, Kentucky

Ben Rouse , bar lead at Henley in Nashville

“Louisville, Kentucky. I am a bourbon lover and the homeland of bourbon makes me feel all warm and fuzzy inside. I love the foothills of Appalachia from about the end of August through October — the air smells like brown sugar and the leaves are turning, making it the perfect destination for fall.”