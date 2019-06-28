The Definitive Ranking Of The Best Fast Food Ice Cream Cones

DQ/UPROXX

Is there anything better than ice cream on a hot summer day? Doubtful. A silky smooth vanilla ice cream captures the nostalgia of childhood summers spent counting loose change in hopes of scoring a sweet, cold treat. It’s riding bikes under the summer sun, creating your own breeze as you race down the blacktop towards a Dairy Queen, Tastee Freez, or even McDonald’s.

The best fast food ice cream cone isn’t too hard to define. We all had our go-tos back in the day and most of us still do. Part of finding the best ice cream cone is knowing what you want. Some of us like our ice cream dense and creamy, while others go for the fluffy, almost neutral-flavored stuff. To each their own, we say.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that we won’t poll our team and crown the best of the best. We respect your palate, but we trust ours. So what’s the winning ice cream cone on the fast food market? You’re about to find out. We’re ranking standard vanilla ice cream from fast food chains that also serve food (so no ice cream only spots). Some of them are soft serve, some not. Deal with it.

10. Burger King Vanilla Soft Serve, $1.00

Burger King’s Vanilla Soft Serve is good for what it is. We mean, come on, this costs just a dollar. That’s not really a big price to pay for ice cream. Still, this is a little too on the airy side and the vanilla is only just barely there.

140 calories