We Asked Bartenders Which Flavored Vodkas Are Actually Worth Drinking

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Vodka rarely gets the credit it deserves. Primarily a shot or cocktail ingredient, this clear, distilled spirit made from potatoes, grains, or even beets is unaged and has a rep for being abrasive and hangover-inducing. But rest assured, all vodkas don’t taste the same. And they certainly won’t all make you wince. There are plenty of high-quality, nuanced vodkas on the market featuring complex flavor profiles.

In the same vein, there are scores of neon-hued, cloyingly sweet, syrupy tasting “flavored vodkas” glomming up store shelves. But there are also a few worth trying. That’s why we asked nine of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to flavored vodkas. From hot peppers to Mandarin oranges, these vodkas are well-crafted and flavorful enough to boost your favorite cocktails without blowing out your palate.

Crop Cucumber Vodka

Kelly McGee, beverage manager at Park Avenue Tavern in New York City

I’m a personal fan of the Crop Cucumber Vodka. It is especially refreshing in the summer months. It doesn’t have that artificial cucumber taste which some of the flavored vodkas have. I love it mixed with seltzer … delicious and refreshing.