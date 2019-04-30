$3 Car Rentals Lead This Week’s Cheap Flights And Travel Deals Roundup

Pexels

May is nearly here. Memorial Day Weekend is rapidly approaching. Then it’s summer. Hopefully, that means it’s time for a little vacation. So, now’s the time to start shopping for cheap flights, hotel discounts, and lowered prices on travel packages.

At the same time, the high season is on its way, which equates to higher prices in general. You have to have those alerts set and keep an eye out for sales if you want to save some serious cash on travel. It’s not all bad news. There are still plenty of deals out there, and we’ve got you covered.

We’ve compiled some of the best deals right now below. These are the cheapest flights, sweetest hotel rates, and steepest travel package discounts out there today.

TOP THREE DEALS OF THE WEEK:

$3 PER DAY CAR RENTALS IN EUROPE WITH RYANAIR

Ryanair

Europe has a great infrastructure with trains and buses crisscrossing the continent at high speeds and fairly accessible price points. Sometimes, though, a train or bus isn’t going to get you where you need to go. Sometimes you need your own wheels to get to that faraway restaurant everyone is talking about or find that hot springs in the backcountry.

Ryanair is offering a massive deal right now on car rentals across Europe. You can score a car for as little as $3 per day. There’s just no way to beat that price on any train or bus. Granted, gasoline costs about two to three times as much in Europe. Still, this is an unbeatable deal for a little extra freedom while you’re seeing Europe (especially if your American insurance or credit card covers the insurance on the rental).

Book a Car Here

$53 ONE-WAY FLIGHTS TO PANAMA FROM FLORIDA

Skyscanner

We had to triple check this flight to make sure it was to Panama the country and not Panama Beach in Florida. Trust us, it’s Panama the country and it really is only $53 each way. That’s basically the cost of a night out to get to a whole new country in Central America this summer. What are you waiting for?

Book a Flight Here

SAVE UP TO 70% WITH AMTRAK’S NEW SHARE FARE

Amtrak

Amtrak has a new sale running that’ll help you and your crew see a new corner of America this summer. They’re offering a “Share Fare” discount that breaks down like this: Passenger one pays full price then passenger two through four receive discounts of 15, 60, and 70 percent respectively. Overall, that means that you and your travel crew will save 35 percent off your next trip.

Book a Trip Here