Last Updated: January 29th

Eating and drinking are essential parts of life, right up there with breathing and sex. We’ll count on you to research the latter two items on your own, but when it comes to food and alcohol we’re here to help.

Below are the 10 best food documentaries on Netflix right now that cover eating, drinking, and the vital place that these activities hold in our culture.

A Year in Champagne (2014)

Run Time: 88 min | IMDb: 6.5/10

David Kennard’s likes spending a year in France figuring out how great wines are made. This one is the perfect feature for a quiet night in with a couple bottles of wine and some stinky cheese. The premise is as advertised: a year spent in France’s champagne country examining the people, vines, and lives of winemakers. It’s segmented into seasons to cover a full year-long cycle in winemaking. Kennard focuses on the winemakers and their struggles, or triumphs. It’s a refreshing look at a huge industry on a micro, human level. The viewer is invited into family homes for a slice of life, a glass of wine, and an amazing meal.

Sustainable (2016)

Run Time: 92 min | IMDb: 7.3/10

Chef Rick Bayless leads the way in the search for sustainable farming practices and what that really means for the American plate. The film draws on testimonies from farmers, restauranteurs, and policymakers to ask how we can legitimately move away from factory farming and find a better way to make and source our food. The film focuses on positive solutions that you can take right now to assure the food on your plate is better than anything factory produced where profits outweigh quality (and your health).

