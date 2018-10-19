Three Food Writers Attempt To Make The Perfect Fried Chicken Sandwich

I love food. But I might love arguing with strangers on the internet about food even more. This series, which has taken on a life of its own, has never stopped being fun. Not for a second. But you know when it’s the most fun? When one charming, funny, super handsome person has recently dominated a round, and the dish on deck is one that we all pride ourselves on.
Enter the fried chicken sandwich. The second we decided on it, we were jostling. I’m still way behind so I need wins desperately, but I blew Zach and Vince out of the water last month and they can’t abide that. They’ve been teasing me about adding Big League Chew to my flour dredge and generally Bramucci’ing up my sandwich since the voting wrapped on fried noodles. Meanwhile, I’ve been rubbing their faces in the fact that my cumin-lamb hand-pulled noodles are the most dominant dish we’ve ever featured.
So be hyped, is my point. Because everyone brought it and everyone has a vested interest in winning. There are stakes, and the scale of both the dishes and the burns reflects that fact.
PAST RESULTS:
BLT Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve
Mac & Cheese Showdown — 1) Vince 2) (tie) Zach, Steve
Taco Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
Winter Stew Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince
Date Night Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve
Pasta Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
Hot Beef Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve
Shellfish Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve
BBQ Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
Pumpkin Spice Showdown — 1) (tie) Vince, Zach 2) Steve
Thanksgiving Side Dish Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Steve 3) Zach
Christmas Dessert Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Vince 3) Zach
Chili Cook-off Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince
Nacho Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Steve 3) Zach
Burger Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve
Breakfast Burrito Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve
Fried Noodle Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
CURRENT SCORE:
We’re giving three points to the winner and one to second place for each round. As it stands, the score is:
ZACH: 26
VINCE: 25
STEVE: 21
Wait, both Steve and Vince have no comment whatsoever on Zach’s moldy looking ass bread?
Ah I see it now, it’s just edited weird. I hope no one gets fired for this blunder!
A couple of general observations. First, the actual fried chicken looks amazing in all three sandwiches. Second, less is more when it comes to a fried chicken sandwich (uh oh Steve).
My Ranking:
1 – Vince for not adding every ingredient known to man into the process and for making a sandwich that looks like something I would actually order.
2 & 3 – Tie between Steve and Zach. I would *almost* give second to Zach for inventiveness but I’m not sold on the foie gras use here. Steve’s sandwich is just straight up a choking hazard.
I think I’ll take second since mine wasn’t a “choking hazard”…?
Challenge accepted, Steve-O! So, you can find recipes of foie getting seared off in olive oil below …
[www.saveur.com]
[www.epicurious.com]
[www.ste-michelle.com]
While I 100% agree that in most pro kitchens foie is seared off in a skillet or grill top, that skillet or grill top is always seasoned with fats or oils for cooking as well. So, we’re both kinda on the right path…
“Where’s that patented Bramucci flare?” Unless Barmucci serves everything flambe, I think the word you are looking for is “flair.” All sandwiches fail because three writers presumably read over this post and no one caught the error.
Corrected. Sorry, we were racing because SOMEONE hadn’t written his entry yet. (Me, it was me.)
Steve truly is like the Chotchkies of these challenges, because he doesn’t consider anything a dish unless it contains at least 15 pieces of flair.
Thanks Steve. Now can you go back and correct the story that called Beck a Baby boomer?
1. Steve
2. Zach
3. Vince
But I want to repeat something which is: I THINK SOMEONE WHO WAS CONFIDENT IN THEIR COOKING ABILITY WOULDN’T HAVE TO PUT MAYO ON EVERYTHING.
Isn’t a mayo-based sauce, like, the foundation of a fried chicken sandwich, though?
I hope you’re not voting based on one ingredient that you hate. I CAN’T TASTE CILANTRO, GRRR ZERO POINTS! (I get it, mayo haters, I’m just not one of you)
For @Allison Sanchez the foundation of a fried chicken sandwich is killing the chickens without remorse and leaving their carcasses to rot.
[uproxx.com]
What @Vince Mancini said.
@Steve Bramucci hahahahaha.
@Allison Sanchez I’ve never been to Chick-Fil-A but they must put some sorta sauce on those things, right?
Agreed with @Zachary Johnston , mayo is near essential for a good fried chicken sandwich.
@Torgo high-five!
No one has to put mayo on anything, but it does make most things taste better.
1. All of you are wrong about mayo.
2. Vince already knows what is going to happen to him for his comments.
3. It’s similar to what happens to chickens who cross me- thank you for the example, Steve.
4. No Zach, chick-fil-A puts pickles on. AND I ASK FOR NO PICKLES. They don’t NEED mayo to make it delicious.
5. I feel personally victimized by the mayo in these challenges.
@Allison Sanchez What abour Miracle Whip?
This is tough, I’m very pro-biscuit when it comes to fried chicken because Bojangles but the bacon is a real fail, which goes double or triple for Zach’s foie gras travesty (intrigued by the raspberry aioli, woulda had him #1 if not for goosecrime). So I’m going Vince #1, especially since it looks the most like something I’d actually order and enjoy, props for not trying to entirely reinvent the wheel. Steve #2, Zach #3.
Foie gras is good as hell, and it gets Zach the win from me. I don’t think the bun looks good, but I’ll take your word for it that it tastes great. Vince might’ve had it if he made his own bread and Bramucci Bramucci’d it good this time with the apple and chicken feet jelly.
GELATIN COMES FROM ANIMALS!
Goddamit @Verbal Kunt look at that biscuit!
@Verbal Kunt Thanks for the vote! One day, when we finally have the Uproxx Backyard Bash, I’ll make everybody some cornbread!
1 – Vince, 2 – Steve, 3 – Zach.
Prolly could’ve done w/o the cheese or one of the slaw/lettuce/pickled onions on Vince’s, but the rest looked solid. Steve’s biscuit looked amazing, but that unmelted cheese is a crime. Zach’s looks like some sort of nightmare. Burger King black bun lookin ass sandwich but with the amount of purple you only really ever see in Russian food.
This one wasn’t too difficult to grade for some reason:
1. Steve, the Mark Sanchez of the food challange world who’s having a surprisingly good run. We know the next buttfumble can’t be far away, but we’re starting to believe in him despite ourselves.
2. Zack, the Banksy of this challenge. It’s difficult to tell if he’s actually a good artist or just really skilled at creating the perception that he is.
3. Vince, the Tom Hanks of the challenge. Puts in reliably solid work but can get lazy and make the food equivalent of “The Terminal”.
@JTRO I will 100% take that second place vote for that description! Thanks
I mean… I can’t imagine any of us would complain with how you have us profiled. It just feels nice to be seen, y’know?
Verdict:
1. Steve – that biscuit!
2. Zach – the chicken looks top notch.
3. Vince – postponed the challenge.
1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve, Steve I will give you credit for making me laugh like a maniac at my desk. As soon as I saw “jalapeno apple jam” I lost it.