The Best Hard Ciders For Summer Day Drinking

#Gateway Drinks #Drinks #Food
Life Writer
05.31.18
best hard ciders right now

iStockphoto

With a full-blown boom going on, people are finally appreciating the joys of cider. This apple wine (no, it’s not a beer style) is the perfect summer day drink — light and super refreshing with just the right balance of sweet and dry. Pour some over a ice and it’s “kissing fingertips”-good. It’s often fermented with specialty yeasts, which give the apple juice either an almost champagne dryness or a subtly sweet and full-bodied fruit juice vibe (sometimes it’s a wonderful balance of the two). It also typically falls into the one to eight ABV range, which makes it very drinkable for an afternoon session, especially if you’re barbecuing in your backyard.

Whereas options used to be limited, these days there are cider choices for every palate. We’re going to just highlight the apple ciders here, even leaving pear aside since — technically — that’s “Perry,” not cider. They’re in no particular order, but they’re all ready for your summer day drinking endeavors.

STRONGBOW

#strongbow to refresh raining days

A post shared by evita. (@hana_eva) on

Strongbow is the mainstay of many a bar in England. Their standard version is an apple cider that leads into a sugar-syrupy sweetness with an echo of dryness on the finish. It’s sweet and, therefore, it’s very popular.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Gateway Drinks#Drinks#Food
TAGSCiderDRINKSFOODGateway drinkswine

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Greatest Lakes, Ibiza Pareo, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Greatest Lakes, Ibiza Pareo, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

05.31.18 5 hours ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.29.18 2 days ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 6 days ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP