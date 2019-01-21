The 10 Best History Documentaries On Netflix Right Now

Life Writer
01.21.19

Netflix

Last Updated: January 21st

History tends to be one of those subjects you either find insanely boring or massively fascinating. Often that comes down to the execution of the history being conveyed — because Dan Carlin sadly doesn’t have enough time in the day to narrate every historical story to us.

Below we’ve compiled a list of some of the best historical documentaries on Netflix. These are the outliers, the moments of pure insanity, and the movements that have shaped our world.

Related: The 10 Best Food Documentaries On Netflix Right Now

Chuck Norris Vs. Communism (2015)

Chuck Norris has gone from a revered ’80s strongman to an early aughts meme to a Ted Nugent level conservative. It’s been a hell of a career. For Americans, he was a martial arts wielding American hero, but for Romanians, he was a beacon of hope for a world free from the yoke of Nicolae Ceaușescu’s communist madness. The film chronicles and recreates the clandestine work of a few Romanians who were inspired to fight for freedom by watching Chuck Norris movies in 1980’s Romania.

It’s inspiring, kinda corny, and genuinely endearing.

For more of the best streaming picks on Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu, subscribe to our What To Watch newsletter.

Around The Web

TOPICS#What To Watch#Documentaries#Netflix
TAGSDocumentariesHistoryNETFLIXwhat to watch

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.22.19 9 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.21.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.18.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.14.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.14.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP