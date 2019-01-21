Last Updated: January 21st
History tends to be one of those subjects you either find insanely boring or massively fascinating. Often that comes down to the execution of the history being conveyed — because Dan Carlin sadly doesn’t have enough time in the day to narrate every historical story to us.
Below we’ve compiled a list of some of the best historical documentaries on Netflix. These are the outliers, the moments of pure insanity, and the movements that have shaped our world.
Related: The 10 Best Food Documentaries On Netflix Right Now
Chuck Norris Vs. Communism (2015)
Chuck Norris has gone from a revered ’80s strongman to an early aughts meme to a Ted Nugent level conservative. It’s been a hell of a career. For Americans, he was a martial arts wielding American hero, but for Romanians, he was a beacon of hope for a world free from the yoke of Nicolae Ceaușescu’s communist madness. The film chronicles and recreates the clandestine work of a few Romanians who were inspired to fight for freedom by watching Chuck Norris movies in 1980’s Romania.
It’s inspiring, kinda corny, and genuinely endearing.
The 10 Best History Documentaries On Netflix Right Now
Join The Discussion: Log In With