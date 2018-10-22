What makes a hot sauce the best? Is it just about heat? Is it flavor? Ingredients? Hype? When does a hot sauce get played out? Did the world turn on Sriracha just because it went super mainstream, or did we all just spontaneously realize that there are better options out there?
These are the questions that vex even the wisest souls among us. Forget politics for a minute, let’s argue over who brings the best heat and flavor. Let’s talk about the nuances of habaneros vs. jalapenos and wrestle with “how many Scovilles are too many?” To spice up our debate, I asked our collective of sophisticated pros about their favorite hot sauces. Now we’re ready to deliver our claims about the Best Hot Sauces on Earth in 2018!
Join in the comments below and argue the issue with your friends. This is the perfect water cooler conversation because you’ll need to be hanging at the water cooler to calm your scalded tongue.*
*Not really, ya’ freaking amateur — everyone knows that milk cools you off quicker.
The Last Dab Reduxx
Look, this is created by the team at Complex’s First We Feast — a director competitor of Uproxx Life. So giving it love vexes me a little. But my god this stuff is good. It’s just the right amount of sweet on the front end and then… BLAM the heat comes.
My god what heat. Two hybrid, lab-created peppers — Pepper X and Chocolate Pepper X — add so much fire to this that a few drops will endanger your whole meal. But if you can handle it, this is a sauce that has all the fire without sacrificing taste. Plus you’ll sympathize with the celebs who go on The Hot Ones in a whole new way.
— Steve Bramucci
Caitlin nailed it, I always know she was a good person. FWIW, the black label Valentina is my staple. Big fan of the Dat’l do it, Louisiana, and chili garlic pastes. All winners.
However, and this is a big deal, Texas Pete can go to hell and die for reppin the Dirty Third while being made in North Carolina. It’s your own fault for living in state with shitty marketability.
Valentina is such a win. Try that Dragon’s Blood that I hyped and let me know what you think. What about Aarvark @Fartakiss, have you tried?
@Steve Bramucci I’ll keep an eye out for those and I also forgot to endorse the aforementioned Yucateco as another win. I can handle the heat of almost anything but I prefer stuff that’s still flavorful and enjoyable. After a plate full of BW3 Blazin sauce, I’m annoyed and didnt really enjoy the meal
Valentina is so good, and that bottle is only $.99. You cannot beat that bargain.
Black label Valentina!
WHERES TABASCO?!
in the trash where it belongs
Tabasco is the only answer. This list puts up taco bell packets?
@c dub @Shakespeare DiMaggio shit is just sooooooo vinegar-y. We do a voting system for these and 20 writers didn’t vote for it at all! But, I’ll tell you what:::: Uproxx Life is nothing if not democratic. One of you write an ode and paste it here and I’ll add it to our list! I promise!
Is that offer still open?
@Jake Howell YES!
I’ll write something tonight. Can I dm it to you on Twitter?
@steve bramucci here you go sir! Let me know if I have a chance to submit another to the great woven digital ( :
McIlhenny Tabasco sauce
‘BASCO. Originally made by a Mexican sauce company in the 1800s, and like all great Mexican products, was exported to America and sold under a different name.
What other hot sauce is found in almost all restaurants? Commonly brushed off as being too vinegary – the key thing to keep in mind with this sauce is “less is more”.
Tabasco can make the flavors of the food it’s on shine and take a backseat on your palate, but it must be used sparingly. The heat is balanced with a pleasant tartness from the vinegar, without being overwhelmingly hot or bold to where it takes away from the other natural flavors of the food.
Besides; it’s no frills, made the same way for over 150 years. You have to give it up for that kind of longevity without compromise.
@Shakespeare DiMaggio bravo! See above! Thanks so much for joining the squad! @Jake Howell, I got a spot for you, which one are you shouting out?
@Steve Bramucci I was going to do Tabasco too haha. It’s all good.
Sorry I pounced on that quick jake haha…
@steve bramucci you are the man! You have talents other than drawing, that’s certain. Keep up the hustle! /pats on butt
@Shakespeare DiMaggio thanks so much for chipping in! @Jake Howell let’s get you in the mix too!
This stuffs made in New York City!?
Get a rope…
Great article (so far only based on fact I have not tried many of these). As a spicy food/sauce lover…. This is getting the bookmark treatment and the quest to try each has begun!
@Midwest Girthquake Keep us updated on the journey! I want to hear how it goes and see what we might have missed!
I was worried you’d miss the Sriracha Chili Garlic sauce, cuz white people are too basic to go past the standard sriracha… Nice work, Dan, very nice…
++++++
I was happy to see it listed as well. Good flavor profile.
@Torgo I agree — nice balance, good layers.
Krystals. Thats it. Stop wasting space you spice hipsters!
So many good ones missed. African Rhino Peri Peri fantastic flavor from a little known pepper. Ring of Fire one of the freshest tasting sauces ever, can’t go wrong with Chipotle Garlic. Chocolate Habanero, Ghost Pepper sauce and Gostly Garlic from Pepper Palace, 3 of my all time favorites. Colon Cleaner, great name, great mustard sauce. Tears of the Sun, hot and great taste. Gator Hammock, Marie Sharp’s, Matouks Calypso and so many more. I would put any of those in my top 20.
@Cnoteslaststand recording and trying all of these!
Anybody else here watch Hot Ones on YouTube?
Great write up. Great choices. The entire top shelf on my refrigerator door is dedicated to hot sauce. No love for Melinda’s?
@Burt Macklin, FBI can I get 100 words on it? There’s one more spot on the list, waiting for you!
It’s all about the chili pepper water on my laulau.
@markshrayber loves this too!
Steve – I thought Aardvark sauce was a Pacific Northwest thing? Regardless it’s quite tasty. Agreed about the vinegar content of Tabasco.
@Torgo I’m 100000% inclined to believe you. Wasn’t trying to say that it was *from* LA, just that every hipster spot in LA lives and dies by it. And I can’t blame them — of the 8 sauces that I put on the list, this is my personal fav.
Didn’t Zach Johnston do something like this a few weeks ago? I’m not opposed to multiple hot sauce articles, though!
Crystal’s is great. Cholula used to be my go to and now it’s just bland. Texas Pete – how could that NOT be an awesome hot sauce?!?!
@Tronner you’re right! [uproxx.com]
We’re running that hot sauce beat!
Tabasco was not a Mexican company ever. I can’t even find any rumors to that effect. Whoever wrote that piece either made it up or is confused because of the Mexican state of Tabasco, or the fact that the cultivar of pepper probably originated from Mexico. The company has always been a U.S. one.
It literally states it on the bottle.
Look, this is a great list, but I created an account just to ask WHERE IS FRANK’S? The hot sauce that created buffalo wings. There is no better hot sauce for wings, quesadillas, eggs, and barbecue recipes. NONE. It’s a god damn american classic. I came here to search out new sauces but I’ll be damned before I see a best hot sauce list without Frank’s.
Needs more Tapatio
Gringo Bandito
[gringobandito.com]