This article has been updated. “In a society constantly driven to distraction by our phones, email, Instagram, etcetera, there is something deeply, almost sub-consciously alluring about hot sauce and the pain it causes,” says Denver Nicks. “Hot sauce, especially really spicy hot sauce, commands your full attention.” Nicks would know. The author and (and UPROXX contributor) wrote a book on the subject, titled Hot Sauce Nation: America’s Burning Obsession. His choice of subtitles was fitting back when the book was released in 2016 and has only grown more so. Last week, TruTV bought not one but two shows based around Complex’s “Hot Ones” concept — a game show and a traditional interview — and the number of sauces on supermarket shelves has continued to grow. Nick’s sees this as a good thing, further evidence of America’s melting pot. “It’s not just the sheer number of immigrants we have in this country,” he says, “but how they have transformed and enriched American culture, transformed all of us, and made hot sauce fiends out of many more of us than there were before.” He makes a great point, but it does make picking the two (or five) you decide to spend your money on a little tougher. What makes one particular hot sauce better than another? Is it just about heat? Is it the chilies used? Vinegar ratio? Hype? When does a hot sauce get played out? Did the world turn on Sriracha just because it went super mainstream, or did we all just come to realize that there are better options out there? These are questions that vex even Nicks. “A good hot sauce is whatever you prefer at that moment,” he says. “I use different hot sauce on my gumbo — Crystal — than my tacos — Yucateco. My favorite hot sauces are Caribbean style, usually with lots of fruitiness, perhaps lemongrass, scotch bonnets or habaneros or other members of the Capsicum chinense chili species, and lots of heat. But I’m also very partial to a traditional, vinegar-forward, simple Louisiana-style hot sauce.” I tend to side with him on the habaneros but don’t love the vinegar-forward sauces like Crystal or Tabasco. Still, my palate isn’t your palate — so I asked our team to enter their own favorites into the mix. It gave us a chance to argue in Slack over who best pairs fire and flavor, argue over “how many Scovilles are too many?”, debate the nuances of habaneros vs. jalapenos. Now we’re ready to make our picks public, just in time for your holiday gift buying. — Steve Bramucci, Managing Editor, Uproxx Life

Yellowbird Habanero Yellowbird hot sauce isn’t just another spicy garnish — each dollop houses a number of flavors that go well beyond just heat. Depending on what type you prefer (I’m partial to the classic, carrot-heavy Habanero myself), there’s an abundance of taste, from smoky to citrusy, making this brand more than just the kind of hot sauce to clear your sinuses with (though it’s good for that too). A beloved cult favorite made with quality ingredients in central Texas, Yellowbird seems to have some big ambitions. One glance at their website shows that they’re chasing after Sriracha to be the go-to condiment for making the most of those sad, day-old leftovers. Whether they’ll take the throne is anyone’s guess, but there’s no reason you shouldn’t make room for the bird on your shelf. — Christian Long Buy it here! Dragon’s Blood Elixir Apparently, the secret to dragon’s blood is apples, because this stuff has apple cider syrup, apple cider vinegar, and apple puree. You don’t necessarily taste the apples, but what you do get is a very fruit-forward flavor before the heat comes on. I love chilis for their taste, not just their spice, and Dragon’s Blood does an ace job highlighting the uniqueness of the habanero here. You’ll want a solid few dollops to make it work, but there is heat there. It comes on late and doesn’t linger long, allowing the other flavors to shine and not disrupting your meal. — Steve Bramucci Buy it here!

Dat’l Do It If you’ll pardon a bit of blatant homerism, I have to go with Dat’l Do It. It certainly doesn’t hurt my case that this sauce born out of the cuisine and favorite pepper of Floridian Minorcans is actually the best and most versatile hot sauce around. Its tomato-heavy recipe makes it a good stand-in for anything that you might put ketchup on. I know that sounds like sacrilege stacked up against other traditional sauces, but before you balk you should know that Dat’l Do It kind of has to lean on tomatoes to be edible. Like the state they call home, datil peppers are hot as hell, y’all. And toning down that heat allows the sweet and somewhat fruity undercurrents in the pepper to shine. Most self-respecting Floridians have their own recipe or know a guy whose homemade version they like, but first-timers can do far worse than this readily available brand. — Alex Gailbraith Buy it here! Frankie V’s Spooky White I’m always wary of white-colored hot sauces. It just feels like someone somewhere had something to prove and they made a white-hot sauce that will tear up your mouth like a box full of Cap’n Crunch. Then they call it something simple and ominous like “The Ghost.” Frankie V’s kinda does all of that: the sauce has skeletons on the bottle and packs a serious bite. But here’s the thing: this stuff is good. Yes, you get the fire but you’re also getting habanero fruity-ness, rice wine vinegar brightness, and notes of lemon and ginger. This is the hipster, artisanal, small-batch hot sauce that annoys the shit out of you… until you taste it. — Steve Bramucci Buy it here!

Secret Aardvark is a spicy, liquid version of your taco seasoning packet. It’s fire-roasted and you taste that, I feel like there’s some cumin too — though the package doesn’t cop to it. Most of all, it’s the sweet/spicy balance and the nice fruitiness (while still being somewhat similar to a Taco Bell salsa packet) that makes this the new Sriracha for all of hipsterdom. The hype is huge, this sauce lives up to it. Just as good (and similarly fruit-forward) is their drunken Jerk Sauce. It literally brings me back to Jamaica, and the jerk chicken shacks that line the road there, every time. — Steve Bramucci Buy it here!

Why? Because flavor-profile-wise the tang of ketchup is a fantastic counterbalance to many an umami-rich, carb-heavy meal (eg burgers and fries). You know what could make ketchup even better though? The most unsung of the chilies — jalepeño. The flavor of a fresh jalepeño is bright and fresh and the heat comes in late, like a slow-rolling wave. It’s a joy. So when I tell you that jalepeño ketchup is a thing, just go with it. Know that I won’t steer you wrong and that you’ll still get a shot of spice. Trust that your hot dog will never be the same. — Steve Bramucci Buy it here!

Roburritos Midnight Mango Hot Sauce HOT SAUCE FROM THE EAST COAST?!?!! Stay with me on this. Midnight Mango is the hot sauce for people who are afraid of hot sauce. Brewed and bottled in my hometown of York, Pennsylvania, this sauce takes mango and pineapple and adds just enough kick to make you feel like you tried something adventurous. Perfect for wimps looking to up their spice tolerance a little at a time (me) and fruit lovers. Mixes well with most plain hot sauces, great on top of sour cream, and is the perfect side for a pineapple quesadilla (ITS A THING, OKAY???). Add this to your cabinet if you’re interested in starting an east coast/west coast debate at your next taco night. — Frankie Greek Buy it here! El Yucateco Chipotle I love hot sauce. I put it on everything from mac and cheese to pizza to eggs. But I don’t need it to be so hot that it drowns out what I’m eating. That’s why I love El Yucateco Chipotle. In their line of sauces, it’s probably one of the mildest, but it has a smoky, sweet flavor with enough heat to make it worthwhile. It’s made from chipotle peppers and clocks in at 3,400 Scoville units. Is that a lot? I actually have no idea. What I do know is that this sauce is fantastic. — Chris Osburn Buy it here! Gringo Bandito Spicy Yellow View this post on Instagram Bringing a little heat to The Most Magical Place On Earth A post shared by Gringo Bandito (@gringobandito) on May 18, 2019 at 3:36pm PDT Remember the band Offspring? This is part of the line of sauces created by the band’s frontman, Dexter Holland. While that turn of events might sound strange, even stranger (and more interesting) is the fact that Holland, a Ph.D. in molecular biology, takes the sauce game very seriously and produces one hell of a product. The Spicy Yellow is the best of the Gringo Bandito line. It utilizes scotch bonnets and habaneros and carries the fruity flavors of those two chilies throughout. There are also some nice garlic, onion, and black pepper notes. It’s an excellent pick for eggs and tacos and a step up from the brand’s own, more popular, traditional red sauce. — Steve Bramucci Buy it here!

Seriously, you can scoop it on each bite of your burrito or throw a nice big dollop in a bowl of noodle soup or fry some up to spice up a fried rice. That’s versatility. — Zach Johnston Buy it here! Ssäm Sauce View this post on Instagram Fortification. #ssamsauce A post shared by Kara Newman (@newman_kara) on Mar 18, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT David Chang is loved for just about everything he does, and for good reason. His cookbook changed the game. His food shook the industry. Now he’s doing his own bottled gochujang sauce and it’s fire (not literally, though — it’s actually very mild). You need this stuff in your repertoire. It’s got a little fermented funk to it and a whole bunch of tang. Korean (and Japanese) flavors can be obliterated by our American “hit you over the head” sauces. This stuff is subtle: meant to draw out flavors rather than dominate them. — Steve Bramucci Buy it here!