The Best Truly Independent Whiskeys Made In The United States

, and 05.21.19 6 hours ago

iStockphoto

There’s a surprising amount of research involved in writing about alcohol. It’s easy to make a mistake about a flavor profile, a style, or — most commonly — a producer. Sometimes you think that you’re supporting some small upstart only to find out that they’re owned by a conglomerate like Diageo or InBev. Does this mean that the cool little brand is no longer indie? Not exactly, but it does mean they’re not as desperate for a writeup as some of the unaffiliated brewers or distillers out there.

My goal in creating this list was to ask our best whiskey writers — Zach Johnston and Chris Osburn — to shout out their favorite independent distillers here in the US. We aimed for true small-time operations, with no parent companies (though big brands make this notoriously difficult to discern). Check out our picks and add your personal favorites in the comments.

– Steve Bramucci, Editorial Director UPROXX Life

Balcones Baby Blue, Texas

Story: Balcones is making whiskey magic happen in Texas. The small distillery prides itself on using local, sustainable ingredients for every part of the whiskey making process. Their Texas bourbon is a great place to start your journey with Balcones. But for us, it’s their unique Baby Blue Corn Whiskey that really shines as a must-try example of whiskey that no one else is making right now.

Tasting Notes: Baby Blue gives you a rush of rich, earthy corn right away. That corn feeling starts to lean towards a caramel kettle corn nature, with a spiciness next to slight roasted coffee bitterness. Next, fruit overtakes the palate with highlights of sweet apricots and tropical fruit flavors.

A slight citrus note comes in before a rich toffee and corn sweetness take over at the end. There isn’t another whiskey like this. ZJ

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Good Life#Whiskey#Gateway Drinks#Drinks
TAGSDRINKSGateway drinksthe good lifewhiskey
UPROXX Travel Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.21.19 11 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.20.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.20.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP