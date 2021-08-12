Eleven IPAs For Drinkers Unafraid Of Aggressively Bitter Hops

The IPA was created in the 1700s because British colonizers wanted to be able to drink pale ales when they arrived in India. To keep them fresh for months at sea, they loaded them with a crazy amount of hops. It worked and over the centuries the beer style hasn’t fallen by the wayside for being too hoppy and bitter. In fact, it might be more popular than ever.

While the current trend is all about IPAs that taste more like a glass of fresh-squeezed orange juice than the beer, the old-school bitter, resinous, and floral hop bombs are still available to those who aren’t afraid of big green flavors close to a dank cannabis flower.

To find the best, aggressively hoppy IPAs on the market, we once again turned to the pros. We asked a handful of well-known bartenders to tell us their picks for the best IPAs for drinkers who aren’t turned off by sometimes harsh, vibrantly bitter hop-loaded IPAs. Check them all out below and click on the prices if you want to try them yourself.