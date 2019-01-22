Bert Kreischer Roasts Our Best Attempts At Italian Comfort Food

Bert Kreischer/Getty Images

Bert Kreischer is a success in all of the coolest ways and famous for all the best reasons. When he was in college, Rolling Stone wrote a whole damn feature story on how rad of a partier he was. Then he started doing stand up, hosted two shows on the Travel Channel, made it huge with quite possibly the most iconic oral story of the past 40 years, and on and on like that.

His arc is literally “guy who likes to party and have fun” evolves into “guy who gets rich as shit for partying and having fun.” If you’re not jealous, you might have your priorities wrong.

After hosting a half dozen shows across a range of networks, Kreischer is very much on his own grind right now. He’s in the middle of a sold out theater tour, he’s got a podcast that drops episodes weekly, and his standup special Secret Time is streaming on Netflix.

Amidst all of this, Bert also makes time to cook for his famous friends on his YouTube show Something’s Burning. The show is one part food porn and one part comedians ripping on each other — which made him a damn good candidate to roast me, Vince, and Zach as we attempted to serve up some world class Italian comfort food. Read the recipes and the burns, then come at us with your best. We all brought it in the kitchen this month, so you’d better bring it in the comments.

— Steve Bramucci, Editorial Director, Uproxx Life

BLT Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve

Mac & Cheese Showdown — 1) Vince 2) (tie) Zach, Steve

Taco Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince

Winter Stew Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince

Date Night Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve

Pasta Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince

Hot Beef Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve

Shellfish Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve

BBQ Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince

Pumpkin Spice Showdown — 1) (tie) Vince, Zach 2) Steve

Thanksgiving Side Dish Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Steve 3) Zach

Christmas Dessert Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Vince 3) Zach

Chili Cook-off Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince

Nacho Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Steve 3) Zach

Burger Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve

Breakfast Burrito Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve

Fried Noodle Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince

Fried Chicken Sandwich Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Steve 3) Zach

Christmas Dessert Showdown Rematch: 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince

CURRENT SCORE:

We’re giving three points to the winner and one to second place for each round. As it stands, the score is:

ZACH: 29

VINCE: 28

STEVE: 23