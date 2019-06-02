The Best Festivals Worth Road Tripping To This June

06.02.19 3 hours ago

Summertime is upon us! School is out and the weather is warming up — making now the ideal time for getting a couple of friends together and hitting the road in search of new experiences. But where will the open road lead you? Well… somewhere cool, we hope. And we’re here to guide you.

Every month, we’re picking the dopest festivals in the country to help make your road-tripping less aimless. Grab your sunglasses, queue up that summer playlist, and get ready for an adventure. They say the journey is the destination when road tripping, but these destinations are pretty awesome, too.

GoPro Mountain Games — Colorado, June 6-9

If you’re looking for something more on the active end of the festival spectrum this summer, consider checking out the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail Colorado. Professional athletes compete head-to-head in extreme sports like mountain biking, slacklining, and freestyle kayaking to crowds of adventure-hungry onlookers. The fest also acts as the only U.S. stop in the Climbing World Cup series, a worldwide climbing competition featuring climbers from all around the world.

The best part about the GoPro Mountain Games is that they’re totally free, and you still get to enjoy all the joys of other, less active festivals — live music, abundant food options, and interactive art.

