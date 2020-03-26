We Asked Bartenders To Name The One Whiskey They Wish More People Knew About

During the days and weeks since the first outbreak of coronavirus in the US, many of us have fled (or been ordered) indoors to escape the mounting realities of the pandemic. Our apartments became our safe havens. We stocked up on food, bottled water, and necessities… like 100-roll packs of toilet paper. When we’re at home surrounded by family (or pets), sitting atop our TP thrones, we can unwind, and maybe even have a drink or two. In that prestigious setting, our drink of choice (always) is almost-always whiskey. Even if you’re only aware of whiskey in the most basic sense, you’ve probably heard of the big names like Jack Daniel’s, Jim Beam, and Glenlivet. But what about the lesser-known brands and offerings? There’s no better time to sample some of the bottles you might have either overlooked or never even heard of. We decided to ask our friendly neighborhood bartenders to tell us the one whiskey they wish more people knew about. Take a look and order some for delivery from your local liquor store, restaurant, or takeaway.