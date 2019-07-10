The (Very Few) Low Calorie Beers That Actually Don’t Suck

Getty Image

One of the biggest trends in the brewing world (and the alcohol world in general) is low-calorie, low-alcohol beer. Sure, you can still find triple IPAs and barrel-aged stouts chocked full of calories, carbs, and immediate buzz-levels of alcohol. But the market has also been crowded with “healthier” alternatives (not that there’s really any such thing as a truly healthy beer).

In short, this means there are a ton of flavorless, fizzy, yellow beers on the market now. But there are also a handful of options that will satisfy your thirst for a frosty brew, taste great, and still not turn your six-pack into a keg. Here are the few that we genuinely like.

Dogfish Head Slightly Mighty IPA

Dogfish Head made headlines recently for its new partnership with the Boston Beer Company. But this brand, known for its innovation, has no plans to water down its business or brews. This begins with its new low-calorie, low-carb, low alcohol offering released this spring called Slightly Might.

Tasting Notes: Before even tasting this beer, you should be aware of the crazy low carbs (3.6 grams), calories (95), and alcohol by volume (4 percent). Yet somehow, with all of that seemingly going against it, this brew manages to be a hazy, sweet, refreshing pick with a subtle hop presence and tropical fruit flavors that will appeal to fans of much higher ABV IPAs.