View this post on Instagram

Me on my way to cosplay another character besides Harley… wait this escalator is broken……. 🤔 Okay but seriously, I have lots of new characters planned and I’m super excited to share them with y’all!! Stay tuneddddd 😉 📸: @perfectfive_ . . . . . . #cosplay #cosplayer #harleyquinncosplay #harleyquinn #harleenquinzel #batman #joker #jokercosplay #classicharleyquinn #suicidesquad #btas #dc #dccomics #puddin #houstoncosplay #houstoncosplayer #fandemictour #fandemictour2018 #fandemictourhouston