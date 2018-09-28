View this post on Instagram
Me on my way to cosplay another character besides Harley… wait this escalator is broken……. 🤔 Okay but seriously, I have lots of new characters planned and I’m super excited to share them with y’all!! Stay tuneddddd 😉 📸: @perfectfive_ . . . . . . #cosplay #cosplayer #harleyquinncosplay #harleyquinn #harleenquinzel #batman #joker #jokercosplay #classicharleyquinn #suicidesquad #btas #dc #dccomics #puddin #houstoncosplay #houstoncosplayer #fandemictour #fandemictour2018 #fandemictourhouston
Harley Quinn costume by clowngirlcosplays.
Halloween is coming soon, so you may be searching for costume ideas inspired by TV shows and movies. Of course, Harley Quinn is tracking to be a popular costume again this year, whether it’s a comic book version as above or the more recent Suicide Squad “Daddy’s Little Monster” Harley like this one by infamous_harley_quinn. (More pictures here.)
Boom 💣 Editing my Q&A now to post up tomorrow Puddins! 😇 Have somewhat found out how to use YouTube 😅 Channel link is in the description 🙈 (PS. if anyone wants to try and make a YouTube banner, I would love to see them because I am hopeless 😳❣) – – – #harleyquinn #harleenquinzel #suicidesquad #puddin #joker #jokerandharley #harleyandjoker #daddyslilmonster #margotrobbie #dc #dccomics #cosplay #comiccon2016 #comiccon #ozcomiccon
