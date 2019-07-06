All The Best National Fried Chicken Day Deals

Gett

Fried chicken ranks pretty high up the list of our favorite foods — some days it even beats out pizza — and ahead of National Fried Chicken Day, we collected all of the best deals to get you fed. So what makes fried chicken so great? Well for one, it’s fried. Anything fried tastes delicious. But it’s also a perfect summer food because it’s easy to eat with your hands, plate-free. This is important because the summertime is all about parties, and rocking a piece of chicken is just so much more manageable than walking around with a plate full of food.

You don’t want to be that person, futzing with a knife and fork at a pool party, only to slip on a puddle which causes you to crash into Jeanette, who now has beans, rice, and salsa all over her pants. Nope, don’t want to be that guy (again) so let’s just stick with fried chicken!

We wanted to get on a jump on the holiday weekend so we’ve got all the early deals for National Fried Chicken Day — July 6th — that we could find so far. Check later in the day for an updated list of all the deals, for now, things are looking pretty tasty at a few fast food favorites so let’s get into it.

Cracker Barrel — If you’re heading to a weekend party, grab a Southern Fried Chicken Picnic Box which consists of 12 pieces of fried chicken, two countrysides and buttermilk biscuits for $33.99 from Cracker Barrel. Is that a lot of chicken? Yes, but it’s also your ticket to becoming everyone’s favorite person at whatever party you’re attending.

Dog Haus — Dine in guests will be treated to big savings in store at Dog Haus with $5 Bad Mutha Cluckas all day long.

KFC — From July 4th to the 7th, KFC will be offering automatic free delivery on all app-based orders through GrubHub. If customers are ordering a 10, 12, or 16 piece bone-in meal, they’ll receive four Cinnabon Dessert Biscuits both in-store and through GrubHub orders, which we guess is SOMETHING. Though we expect a little more out of the colonel on f*cking National Chicken Day. What do Cinnabons have to do with chicken? Either way, we’ll take ‘em.