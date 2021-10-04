Somehow it’s already October, and you know what that means — leaf peepin’ season is here. And the best place to do it, in my opinion, is in America’s Best Idea — our US National Parks. (Spoiler: I think National Parks are the best place for many things.) While some higher elevations in the nations various parks are already experiencing peaking leaves, the next few weeks are really the sweet spot for peepers. Here are my recommendations for parks to visit, when the leaves are estimated to peak, and activities to maximize your views.

Grand Teton – Wyoming https://www.instagram.com/p/CGSQYMghmFO/?utm_medium=copy_link No National Park list of mine is complete without a mention of Grand Teton. There is just nothing like the dramatic and jutting peaks, the endless trails and lakes that are accessible to nearly anyone. And fall is, in my opinion, the best time to visit this park. The crowds have lessened, the air is crisp, and the fall colors somehow make a magical place even more otherworldy. You can’t go wrong anywhere in the park or in Jackson this time of year. You have to see it for yourself. Don’t Miss: Stop at Oxbow Bend and Schwabacher Landing. Drive to Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve. Hike around Jenny Lake. Peak Prediction: early to mid-October Cuyahoga Valley – Ohio https://www.instagram.com/p/Bqm_kSynNcY/?utm_medium=copy_link Ohio might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of National Parks or fall foliage. But there is a hidden gem just between Cleveland and Akron. Cuyahoga Valley National Park is a great place to visit in the fall. There is a Scenic Railroad that shows off the underrated midwestern fall colors, and plenty of laid-back hikes for a warm fall day. Don’t Miss: Take a ride on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad. Hike to Brandywine Falls and Blue Hen Falls. Peak Prediction: mid-October