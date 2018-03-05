The Essential Beers To Chase Down This March

03.05.18

Spring is here. Breweries are starting to ramp up and get ready for everyone heading back out into the world after a long, cold winter. That means it’s time for the pilsners to flow and sours to pop. It’s time for big flavors and sudsy good times. It’s time for outdoor seating and hitting the brewery on a bike.

Yes friends, a new beer season is upon us! Below, we’ve compiled a shortlist of some of the best beers being released and available this March. Some of them are easier to find, with larger distribution; some you’ll have to travel for and do a bit of sleuthing to uncover. Either way, a good beer is always worth the trouble! Happy hunting!

STONE MISSION WAREHOUSE SOUR SAUVIGNON BLANC — STONE BREWING

Stone Mission Wharehouse Sour is a blend of great beers and time. Stone takes a classic Belgian sour ale with wild yeast and ages it in California sauv blanc barrels then blends that beer with their Belgique IPA — itself aged for two years in giant foudres. The result is a tart masterpiece for the beer aficionado.

You can order online for in-store pickup, but you’ll have to move fast as it is already selling out.

