The Best Beers To Chase Down This April

Getty Image

This is a great time of year for beer. New brews are getting released across the country with a focus on the sun coming back into our lives. Say hello to spring (beers), folks!

This time of year means that bright beers with big flavors are on the shelf and pouring from taps. The heavy-hitting winter beers with all that spice and ABV punch are taking a back seat to lighter ales with a sessionable (low ABV) vibe. Wheats, sours, funky stouts, and lagers are the way to go as the days get longer and warmer.

The beers listed below are great pickups right now. Some of them will take a little longer to hunt down, others will be in your corner liquor store. All of them are delicious. Either way, traveling for a great beer is always worth the effort.

SONOMA FARMHOUSE BRETT STOUT — LAGUNITAS

Say goodbye to winter once and for all (well for at least the next six to nine months) with this funky stout from Lagunitas. The Sonoma barrel-aged beer has a distinct chocolate heft to it but is not winter-level heavy.

That stout-ness is cut by a brett-driven tartness that lightens the whole texture of the beer (brett, for those who don’t know, is a wild yeast often found on fruit skins). There’s a depth here that never gets weighed down. Instead, you’re left with a sour earthiness with a nice, sweet edge.