Fall is officially in full swing. This is the season where hefty imperial stouts and clean and crisp lagers dominate. As the weather starts to ebb towards winter you’ll need a good beer by your side. That means it’s time to drink some big beers with big flavors.

Below, we’ve compiled a shortlist of some of the best beers being released and hitting markets this October. Some of these are easier to find (with larger distribution); some you’ll have to travel for and do a bit of sleuthing to uncover. Either way, a good beer is always worth the trouble! Happy hunting!

BLOOD ORANGE SAISON — UPSLOPE BREWING COMPANY

Out in Boulder, Colorado, Upslope is releasing their super fun and funky Blood Orange Saison this month. The beer has a distinct yet mild yeast funk with a strong pink peppercorn spice and bright citrus aromatic burst. There’s a nice dry edge here, alongside very light hints of malt sweetness.

It’s a complex beer that screams out for a funky cheese pairing with some fatty roast duck. Comforting fall feels all the way.