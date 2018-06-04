Uproxx

Hello June! The sun’s out. Backyard BBQs are smoking. And that means that it’s time to think about the best beer for your cooler.

Summer is always a great season for good beer. Breweries tend to release a lot over the next three months and we’re here to pare down what you should be drinking all summer long.

Below, we’ve compiled a shortlist of some of the best beers being released and available this May. Some of these are easier to find, with larger distribution; some you’ll have to travel for and do a bit of sleuthing to uncover. Either way, a good beer is always worth the trouble. Happy hunting!

WHITE GEIST BERLINER WEISSE — STONE BREWING

This is a beautiful beer through and through. Stone originally brewed their Weisse for the Berlin market last year. It caught on and now they’re importing it all the way to the US. That’s a big win for all of us stateside.

Their Berliner Weisse has a crisp tartness to it with a nice creamy underpinning that makes this one a great example of the style. Pop one of these cans open and enjoy one of the most refreshing beers on the scene.