Bartenders Tell Us The Best New England-Style IPAs For The Holidays

Now that winter is just about here, we’re about to inundated with dark beers. From stouts to porters to winter ales to spiced Christmas ales — the changing weather and impending holidays mean a change in drinking habits. Statistically speaking, you’ll probably be pairing your Thanksgiving turkeys and Christmas hams with dark, higher-than-average ABV brews.

Since we like to stay up on that “not follow the crowd” tip, we decided to take your holiday imbibing in a whole new direction. That direction is the IPA. Now, we aren’t talking about the bitter, hop-fueled West Coast IPAs that are prevalent during the steamy summer months. We’re talking about it’s younger, fuller, fruitier cousin — the renowned New England-style IPA. These bold, well-balanced, hazy, juice bombs pair well with the rich foods commonly associated with the holidays.

We asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us which New England-Style IPAs we should stock our fridge with for the holidays. They came up with some absolute gems!

Epic Brewing Citralush