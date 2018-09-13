iStock/Uproxx

You might not realize it when you step into your favorite watering hole that bartenders work very strange hours. You might think that having to be in your office cubicle, typing away by 8 am is rough. But bartenders work from the early evening until 2, 3, 4am or later, depending on where the bar is located. That means that during those hours they’ve served many pleasant customers, dealt with some annoying patrons, and held their tongues when they were disrespected or harassed around last call.

By the time their shift is over, they are likely very tired and in need of a pick me up (or a “chill me out”). That’s why many bartenders prefer to end their evening with a nightcap to settle their nerves, relax, and compose themselves before they head home to finally get some sleep. But what do they drink after the floors have been swept? We asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their favorite nightcaps. Their answers ranged from amaros to tequila to vodka. Check them out below and use their advice as a chance to up your own after-hour drink game.

Amaro Montenegro

Josh Cameron, head bartender at Boulton & Watt in New York City

“I still drink Montenegro as my closer. I like a little mystery for the end of the night, doesn’t matter if I am sitting at a cocktail bar or floating on an inflatable bull at a backyard Labor Day party. Pour me some Montenegro when it’s that time.